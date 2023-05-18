Salt Lake fire: Minister hands over keys of houses to about 52 affected families

kolkata: In less than a month after being rendered destitute due to a devastating fire, the 52 families inhabiting the slum beside Falguni Market in Bidhannagar got their new homes with state Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose handing over keys of the houses to these families.



Bose had promised to build houses for the 52 affected families whose residences were reduced to ashes due to the inferno on April 23.

“Being a public representative, I have always tried my best to help people in their times of need. I have constructed the houses with tin shades for all the 52 families who were rendered destitute by the fire,” Bose who is also the MLA of Bidhannagar said.

He also handed over articles of daily requirement, including utensils for cooking and clothes, to each of the affected families.

From the day the 500-odd people lost the roof above their heads, Bose had made arrangements for their daily lunch and dinner.

On May 3, the minister made all arrangements for the marriage of a lady whose family was at the receiving end due to the fire.

The Garui family had their wedding plans completely dashed, having lost everything due to the fire. Bose assured the family that he would stand by them and ensure that the bride is married on the day fixed by the family.

The marriage ceremony was held at Sabuj Sangha Club at Duttabad where about 300 people joined the reception party and feast.

Bose wished a happy married life to the couple attending the ceremony.