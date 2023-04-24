Salt Lake: Fire breaks out in slum, none hurt

KOLKATA: A massive fire broke out at a slum in Salt Lake on Sunday evening.



Ten fire tenders controlled the fire after about three hours.According to sources, around 7:30 pm fire broke out inside a shanty behind the Falguni housing. Within moments the fire started spreading. At least two LPG cylinders exploded due to the flames. After the explosions, fire had spread to other shanties. Initially five fire tenders were pressed 8 into action, but later five more were sent due to increasing intensity of the flames. The occupants of the shanties were rescued unhurt.

Mayor of Bidhannagar, Krishna Chakraborty and state Fire minister Sujit Bose rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

The families that became homeless due to the incident have been accommodated in the Falguni Market Building. Food and clothes along with other relief materials have been arranged. No reports of any injury was received till the last report came in.