Salt Lake fiasco: Guv seeks judicial probe

Kolkata: Day after the chaos at Salt Lake stadium, Governor C V Ananda Bose visited the site for a first-hand experience of what happened on Saturday and called for a judicial inquiry.

Bose also stated that he will submit a report to all the stakeholders like the state government and the Centre.

Bose, on Saturday evening, had gone to the stadium but was unable to enter owing to unavoidable circumstances. On Sunday, Bose again went to the stadium and took stock of the situation there. After his visit, Bose stated that all those who are responsible for the incident must be arrested and the ticket money should be refunded to people by the organisers.

He requested the state government to frame a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for events like these. Bose also informed that he has almost completed a report, which will be sent to all concerned soon. Bose also expressed his opinion that in case any private organisations are arranging any commercial events related to sports, it should be looked after so that the public does not suffer.