Salt Lake: Dengue drive held at CGO complex

Kolkata: A team from Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has detected several breeding grounds for mosquitoes on the premises of the CGO complex in Salt Lake.

The pockets of mosquito breeding grounds were found in flower pots and discarded furniture.

“We had received information that some of the people working in the offices at the CGO complex have been affected with dengue. Hence, our central team visited the site and found several breeding grounds for mosquitoes there and destroyed them,“ Banibrata Banerjee, Member Mayor-in-Council (Health), BMC said.

Banerjee said that as areas like the CGO complex are a secured area we are not often allowed free access. ”However, from now on periodical checking will be held in these places too,” Banerjee added.