Salt Lake: BJP Mahila Morcha creates unrest

Kolkata: The situation in front of the state Women’s Commission in Salt Lake became tense on Friday afternoon following BJP Mahil Morcha leaders and workers allegedly creating a ruckus despite police allowing five of them to submit a deputation in protest of the alleged rape and murder of a Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Hospital.



According to sources, the BJP Mahila Morcha leaders and workers gathered and conducted a rally to the state Women’s Commission at Jalasampad Bhavan in Salt Lake. It is alleged that when police stopped the rally near the Jalasampad Bhavan, the Mahila Morcha workers started pushing the cops, denying the instructions.

BJP leaders like Locket Chatterjee, Debasree Chowdhury and Agnimitra Paul allegedly hanged a lock at the main gate as a mark of protest which was immediately removed by the police. Later, five mahila morcha leaders were allowed to go to the commission’s office and submit a deputation.