Salt Lake assault victim dies, murder charge added

Kolkata: A man who was thrashed over a payment dispute in Salt Lake on October 11 died on Saturday night at the SSKM Hospital.

Though police had initiated an attempt to murder case earlier, the section of murder was added after the death.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Gautam Pramanik (45), a resident of VIP Nagar area in Anandapur, was involved in feeding stray dogs with the help of an NGO. Gautam’s son Babin Pramanik alleged that his father had spent about Rs 70,000 to feed stray dogs for several months. This amount was promised to be repaid by the NGO owner who lives in Salt Lake.

However, the owner of the NGO, a woman, was not paying Gautam for several months. On October 11, Gautam hired a car and went to Salt Lake Town to demand his money back. When he reached the house of the owner, four persons were sitting outside inside an auto rickshaw. It is alleged that the four sitting in the parked auto, including the driver of the NGO owner, assaulted Gautam. Later, he was admitted at the SSKM where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night.

Earlier, on the basis of a complaint lodged by his son, police had registered an attempt to murder case and arrested two persons. After Gautam’s death, the section of murder was added. Police are continuing the probe to find out who else was involved in the murder and whether the NGO owner was involved in this incident or not.