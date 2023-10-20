Salt Lake and New Town Pujas pose challenge to North & South Kolkata

Kolkata: Challenging the major Pujas of North and South Kolkata, several Durga Pujas of Salt Lake and New Town, which are quite young comparatively, have become major crowd pullers since past two days.



While a large number of people are keen to stay in the queue of Sreebhumi in Lake Town, a section is intrigued by the idea of exploring pandals of Salt Lake and New Town.

In the past two days, BJ Block has witnessed lakhs of people. Sources claimed that even the police administration is finding it difficult to manage the crowd. The theme of the BJ block Saradotsav Committee is ‘Adi Yogi’.

The pandal has been made akin to the Adi Yogi statue of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

FD Block Sarbojonin Durgotsav Committee has used Dokra artwork for their pandal. The puja committee gave the artisans a place where they can make sculptures, live, and sell those during the puja days to the visitors.

This apart, organisers are displaying Dokra sculptures inside the pandal.

The New Town Sorbojanin Durgotsav committee is worshipping Durga with an unique pandal which is designed after the Rajasthan Sheesh Mahal and the idol made in the style of Kangra paintings of Himachal Pradesh. The theme is ‘Komol Gandhar’ (Soft note on a sharp scale). On Wednesday and Thursday, lakhs of people visited the pandal.

Durga Puja of New Town’s AE Block Puja Committee is paying homage to the ISRO for their relentless effort to achieve the success of Chandrayaan-III. The puja committee contributed to organisations dedicated for the upliftment of orphaned children and facilitating

ease of living for the specially-abled children.