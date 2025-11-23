Salt Lake: 6 Aadhaar cards found aban- doned on road

Kolkata: In a mysterious circumstance, six Aadhaar cards were found lying abandoned on the footpath adjacent to the Park of BA and CA block in Salt Lake on Sunday morning.

The police personnel of Bidhannagar North Police Station went to the spot and recovered the Aadhar cards. According to sources, the Aadhaar cards were in the name of several people from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan. The CCTV footage is being examined. According to some of the early morning walkers, they were surprised to see multiple Aadhaar cards.

Police sources however, claimed that the recovered Aadhaar cards are genuine. The holders of those Aadhar cards have been contacted.

Cops claimed that the Aadhaar cards were in a bag which was misplaced. The holders of those Aadhar cards have informed the cops that they had come to the Rajarhat area through an agency for work. For this purpose, they had given the Aadhar cards to the agency personnel. Police, however, started a probe to ensure that no foul play is there.