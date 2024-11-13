Salt Lake: 11-year-old killed in road accident

Kolkata: About 40 days after the death of a school student in Bansdroni, another school student aged about 11 years was killed in a road mishap on Tuesday morning in Salt Lake.

On Tuesday morning, the deceased identified as Ayush Paik (11) was returning home from his school riding his mother’s scooter. His two-year-old cousin was also with them. While Ayush’s mother was riding the scooter, he was sitting on the pillion and the two-year-old boy was sitting between them. It is alleged that while they were moving towards the HUDCO crossing along the first avenue a bus of route 215A hit the scooter. As a result, Ayush fell and suffered a head injury. However, a source in the Police department claimed that the woman lost balance after the scooter’s wheel fell on a pothole on the road. Consequently, Ayush’s head collided with the side of the bus which was overtaking them. Local people immediately rushed them to the Bidhannagar Sub Divisional Hospital where Ayush was declared brought dead.

However, no official confirmation was received from any corner. Police are probing the case to ascertain what exactly happened.

Apart from Ayush, his mother and the two-year-old boy have also suffered injuries. They are being treated at the NRS Hospital. Police cordoned off the spot where the accident took place.