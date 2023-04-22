Salt Lake: 1 dead, 9 hurt as bus rams into tree

Kolkata: One person died after an S-9 route Jadavpur-Karunamoyee bus crashed into a tree on Saturday at GD Island while it was enroute to Karunamoyee from the Chingrighata connecting road. Nine people have been injured and taken to Bidhannagar Sub-District Hospital.



The deceased, identified as Vrindavan Pradhan, was a resident of Murshidabad who used to drive rickshaws and stay at a rented place in Kestopur.

Pradhan was sitting at the roadside near the tree when the bus, after allegedly breaking the signal, lost control and crashed. The incident took place in front of the GC Community Hall in Salt Lake at around 11:30 am.

The nine injured included another rickshaw driver and passengers of the bus. It has been alleged that the bus had skipped a signal which may have led to the fatal accident.

However, the Bidhannagar Police are investigating whether the bus had a brake failure to explain its lost control. They are also looking into the CCTV footage to get a clearer picture of the accident.

The injured were taken to the nearby hospital for treatment and the police towed the bus, whose front area had been completely smashed and the windshield had shattered.