Salman Khan to meet Mamata before concert in city on May 13

Kolkata: Bollywood’s ‘bhaijaan’ Salman Khan will be meeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee before he heads to East Bengal Ground, Kolkata, on Saturday (May 13) to perform as part of ‘Da-bang The Tour Reloaded’ at 6 pm.



Salman will be reaching Kolkata on Saturday morning and will meet Banerjee at her residence. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Thursday took to Twitter to confirm the news. “On 13/5/23 actor Salman Khan will go to CM’s residence to meet @MamataOfficial in Kolkata. After that he will perform in a mega show at East Bengal Ground.”

Salman will be accompanied by a bevy of Bollywood stars like Guru Randhawa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Deva, Pooja Hedge, Manish Paul and more.

Though East Bengal turned a century in 2020, the officials of the iconic football club in Kolkata are still celebrating its centenary year. In 2020, the club officials tried to bring Salman to the club, but due to the pandemic, the plan was postponed.

In January 2023 again, Salman was supposed to come to Kolkata. But given an issue with the venue, the tour was cancelled.

Later, it was reported that the ‘Kick’ actor would visit Kolkata in April. However, sources said the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ changed his plans after he received a threat e-mail where Lawrence Bishnoi announced he aimed to kill him. The security cover of the actor has been tightened too.

A few days ago, the ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ actor confirmed his participation at the Kolkata event on Twitter. The excitement among Salman fans in Kolkata is at an all-time high. After 13 years, Salman will be in the City of Joy. One of the few Bollywood actors, who doesn’t do city tours to promote his films, Salman was in Kolkata in 2009.

He was supposed to play football in a Kolkata playground to promote his film ‘Wanted’. However, he was mobbed badly on the ground and the match was cancelled.

Meanwhile, the ticket prices are going through the roof. Starting at Rs 699, the prices go upto Rs 3 lakh if you want an access to the lounge to enjoy Salman’s performance. The organisers have divided the seating arrangement into various zones named after Salman’s hit films like Tiger zone, Kick zone, Sultan-Tiger zone, Dabangg zone and Bhaijaan zone.