Sales plummet by ‘almost 50%’ as heatwave grips Siliguri

Siliguri: With temperatures soaring residents of Siliguri are avoiding going out in the sun thereby leading to a sharp decline in foot traffic across commercial zones. As a result, local businesses—particularly in major markets like Bidhan Market, Hill Cart Road, SF Road, Seth Srilal Market, Hongkong Market—are experiencing a massive slump, with sales reportedly plummeting by almost 50 per cent.

The once-bustling markets now wear a deserted look. Traders, who open their shops daily in the hope of making sales, are forced to return home empty-handed, battling not just the sun but a growing sense of despair.

Bapi Saha, Secretary of the Bidhan Market Traders’ Association said: “This market is usually so crowded that there’s barely space to walk. But now these markets are almost empty. Business is down by nearly 50 per cent and traders are suffering heavy financial losses. Many are returning home in disappointment every day. We don’t know how long this situation will continue.” On Hill Cart Road, a vital commercial stretch, the scenario is equally grim. Sanat Bhowmik, Secretary of the Hill Cart Road Traders’ Association said: “Customers are avoiding shops altogether because of the oppressive heat. The markets are in shambles. Sales are down by half. The Durga Puja festival is near, we are unsure about our business this year.”

“Our business has been highly affected by the scorching heat. This year, Durga Puja will be early, and if this situation remains the same, we will be at a high loss,” said Sajal Bhattacharya, a shop owner.

Similar sentiments are echoed across the trader community. The relentless heat has made it difficult for shopkeepers to even stay inside their establishments for long hours.

The current temperature of Siliguri was 35.9 degree Celsius on Sunday, and the lowest temperature was 27.4 degree Celsius. The temperature of the Darjeeling hills was 23 degree Celsius. Other districts of North Bengal are also experiencing heatwaves, with temperatures ranging between 37 degree Celsius and 34 degree Celsius. However, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall is expected from July 14 to 16 in some places in the North Bengal districts, including Siliguri and Darjeeling.

This may bring some relief to the weather.