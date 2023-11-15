Sales cross Rs 3 cr-mark in Cooch Behar’s firecracker fair

Cooch Behar: This year, a firecracker fair was organised at Rash Mela ground in Cooch Behar that has done a whooping business of more than Rs 3 crore. The organisers are optimistic about the continuous success of this fair until Chhath Puja, anticipating even higher profits.



Instead of selling firecrackers in shops, the Cooch Behar Municipality and district administration took the initiative to organise a firecracker fair at the Cooch Behar Rash Mela ground for safety and security reasons. The fair was inaugurated on October 31, featuring approximately twenty shops.

Traders initially expressed concerns about how their sales would fare in this separate firecracker market. However, they are now pleased with the success of the sales. A large number of people thronged the fair. While there were fewer attendees in the beginning, a considerable crowd had gathered two days before Diwali, and the turnout and sales exceeded expectations.

Madanmohan Banik, secretary of the Firecrackers Traders Association, expressed: “There were doubts about the sale of firecrackers following the announcement of the ban on loud-sounding fireworks. However, these concerns were dispelled and the business has surpassed Rs 3 crore. Common people visited the fair and made purchases. The fair is scheduled to continue until Chhath Puja and sales are expected to reach up to Rs 4 crore.”

Rabindranath Ghosh, Chairman of Cooch Behar Municipality, remarked: “The firecracker fair was organised separately at Ras Mela ground with safety in mind. Initially, we were uncertain about the business turnout, but I have learned that it exceeded Rs 3 crore, which is very promising. We hope to see more traders participating in the fair in the coming years.”