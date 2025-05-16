Salboni: Preliminary work begins on Rs 16K cr JSW industrial park

KOLKATA: Preliminary work has begun to engage contractors for the establishment of the JSW industrial park in Salboni, located in West Midnapore. Local residents believe that this will create additional job opportunities in the area.

The project was inaugurated a few days ago by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alongside officials from the JSW Group. Commerce and Industry Minister Shashi Panja stated that the initiative would generate both direct and indirect employment opportunities.

A senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP stated: “We estimate that around 2,000 indirect jobs will be created through the establishment of industrial parks in the area. Additionally, the surrounding road infrastructure will be upgraded, further boosting opportunities across various sectors.” Local vendors in Salboni believe that the project will create more employment opportunities, particularly in the transportation sector. They anticipate a higher demand for toto and auto drivers to ferry people between areas which would help boost the local economy.

Additionally, more hotels are expected to be established to accommodate the influx of visitors from outside Bengal attending industrial meetups.

Sources in the state government said that now there are around 60 big hotels in and around Salboni and more five star hotels will come up after completion of the project.

Sailen Hazra, a fruit seller near the proposed industrial park site said: “We are enthusiastic about the 1600 MW thermal power plant. We feel that it will benefit hundreds of local youths in our locality.”

It may be mentioned that Jindal had said that the company is setting up a JSW Industrial Park in Salboni, spread over 2000 acres. The company claims the industrial park will be a “game changer” in the industrial and economic growth in the state as well as the eastern region.

The 1600 MW power plant is tied up under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company (WBSEDCL). It will utilise domestic coal allocated to West Bengal under the SHAKTI B (IV) policy, ensuring energy security and supporting regional economic growth. Earlier JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal said that the upcoming 1,600 MW ultra supercritical thermal power plant is the biggest thermal power project by a private company in Bengal.

“We are investing Rs 16,000 crore in this project, which is expected to generate over 2,000 direct and indirect jobs,” he said.The company, in its outlook, says it has made significant strides towards its target of 20 GW power generation before 2030 by securing projects and having a locked-in capacity of more than 30 GW.

The company expects to reach 14 GW installed capacity by June 2025.

JSW Energy also has significant projects totalling 16.3 GWh in energy storage space, including one of India’s largest pumped hydro storage projects of 12 GWh. It is targeting 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by 2030.