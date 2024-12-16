Salary withheld for several municipal workers over biometric attendance issues

BALURGHAT: Several municipal workers in Balurghat were denied their November salaries due to the absence of biometric attendance records, sparking significant inconvenience. However, the municipality has assured affected employees that the issue will be resolved and they will receive their dues.

Recently, biometric attendance systems were introduced in Balurghat Municipality to streamline the attendance tracking process. The municipality, which currently employs approximately 850 temporary workers, including sanitation staff, drivers and other personnel, implemented the system to improve efficiency. However, many workers were either unaware of the system or faced difficulties in registering their attendance. As per reports, around 60 temporary workers failed to log their attendance via the biometric system and received no salary for November. Additionally, 60-65 others, who missed recording attendance on certain days, received reduced salaries. The matter came to light after several complaints, prompting the municipality to investigate.

Chairman Ashok Kumar Mitra stated: “Biometric attendance was introduced in November to ensure punctuality and enhance work quality. Some workers missed registering attendance despite working, leading to this issue.

We will ensure that employees are paid for the days they have worked.” He added that a special meeting was held on Saturday evening to address the issue and the authorities are working to resolve the discrepancies promptly.