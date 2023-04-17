Salaries of govt data entry operators hiked

kolkata: The state government has enhanced the remuneration of Data Entry Operators (DEOs) working with different government departments across the state.



A notification in this regard was brought out by the state Finance department on Monday.With effect from April 1, 2023, DEOs after fresh engagement will draw a remuneration of Rs 16,000 which will be enhanced by Rs 600 yearly.

After completing 5 years, 10 years and 15 years, the remuneration will be Rs 20,000. 25,000 and 31,000 respectively with the yearly enhancement thereafter being Rs 700, 800 and 1000 respectively.

In 2013, the remuneration of the DEOs was consolidated in the range of Rs 10,000 -12,000 .

Subsequently, there was some special allowances which raised their remuneration slightly.The terms and conditions of their service that includes their working till 60 years will however remain unaltered, according to the notification.