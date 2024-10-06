Salaries of data entry operators of BSKs hiked

Kolkata: There is good news for those working as data entry operators in the Bangla Sahayata Kendras (BSKs) across the state. Their monthly salary has been increased with effect from October 1 while with effect from July 2025, there will be an increase in their annual salary at the rate of 3 per cent. The annual increase is expected to be announced soon.

Pratap Nayek, convenor of Paschimbanga Karmachari Federation, claimed that the salary of the data entry operators of BSKs will be Rs 16,000 per month with effect from October 1 up from Rs 14,380. He thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, national general secretary of Trinamool Congress Abhishek Banerjee and minister Manas Bhuiya who oversees the issues of state government employees for the benefits.

The state recently enhanced the monthly wages of contractual workers of the state government associated with the Kanyashree and Rupashree scheme. The contractual workers who are associated with IT services, accountant and data manager in connection with these two social schemes will be the beneficiaries.

A notification in this regard has already been released.