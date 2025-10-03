Sajjan Jindal hints at fresh investment in Bengal

Kolkata: Praising Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for creating an industry-friendly environment in Bengal, JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal on Thursday hinted that they will again make a major investment here.

While visiting the Suruchi Sangha Puja pandal on Dashami (Thursday), Jindal told the media that they have certain plans to invest in Bengal. He recalled that they had previously invested in the state as well. He further stated that it is due to the efforts of the Bengal Chief Minister that the state has secured a significant position on the country’s industrial map. Jindal’s wife, Sangita, speaking on the artworks displayed in the Puja pandals, said that she was interested in working on Bengal’s art and culture, as one will hardly find this type of artistic work anywhere except in Bengal. Jindal, along with his wife, heaved a lot of praise for the theme and the Puja pandal of Suruchi Sangha.

Jindal’s team carried out videography of the entire Puja pandal. He said that he lives in Mumbai, but Bengal is the best as far as these artistic works are concerned. He also opined that Durga Puja in Bengal has already gone to a different height. Durga Puja here was on a different level from the Ganapati celebrations in Mumbai.

A thermal power plant has been set up in West Midnapore’s Salboni by the company at a cost of Rs 16,000 crore. Jindal had also announced investments for the modernisation of Durgapur airport during the Bengal Global Business Summit. The Suruchi Sangha was celebrating its 72nd year this year, and they have dedicated their theme to the unsung heroes of India’s freedom struggle.