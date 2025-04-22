Sajjan Jindal hails Mamata as ‘once-in-a-millennium leader’

Salboni: At the foundation stone laying event for the 1600 MW ultra critical greenfield thermal power plant at Salboni, JSW group chairman Sajjan Jindal called Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a leader that people get once in a millennium.

The power plant entails an investment of Rs 16000 crore. Banerjee laid the foundation stone for the project which is being heralded as a new chapter in industrial development at Salboni in West Midnapore.

The foundation stone for an industrial park to be developed by the Jindal group close to the same location was also laid on the occasion.

Sajjan Jindal, who already runs a cement factory, announced his plans of setting up two more power plants each with capacity of 800 MW in future in Bengal.

“A leader like her comes once in a millennium. She is compassionate, a visionary, and inspirational. She is always committed to the welfare of the poor,” he added.

“It is always a pleasure to return to Salboni which marked the beginning of our journey in West Bengal. This journey wouldn’t have been possible without the inspiring leadership of honourable Chief Minister Mamata Didi and the valuable guidance and support of the state government. Her vision for Bengal and belief in its people continue to inspire us to invest and grow in the state,” said Jindal.

He maintained that the 1600 MW power plant is the largest greenfield plant of the group and the biggest thermal power project by the private sector in Bengal.

“We are going to invest Rs 16000 crore in this project which will generate more than 2000 jobs in direct and indirect employment. We are also setting up a JSW Industrial Park in Salboni, spread over 2000 acres, with a plug-and-play infrastructure in keeping with the latest urban planning principles. The industrial park will be a game changer in the industrial and economic growth in the state as well as the eastern region of India,” he said.

Jindal assured that there will be no pollution from the upcoming power project and that he will be bringing state-of-the-art technology from Japan and Korea. “In the future, around 20 million people will receive electricity from here,” he claimed.

JSW Foundation chairperson Sangita Jindal and Parth Jindal of the JSW Group, as well as other dignitaries from the government including chief secretary Manoj Pant and ministers Aroop Biswas, Manas Bhunia and Birbaha Hansda were present at the event.