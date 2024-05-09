Sahu Dangi crematorium to be handed over to Siliguri Municipal Corporation

Siliguri: In response to the request submitted by the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA), the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) will be undertaking the Sahu Dangi Crematorium situated in the Gram Panchayat area of Fulbari number 1, adjacent to Siliguri. However, before that, the crematorium will be renovated. To that end, Gautam Deb, Mayor, visited the crematorium along with three delegates who came from Jalpaiguri Engineering College on Thursday.



These three delegates along with executive engineer of SJDA and assistant engineer of SMC will prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the crematorium, based on which the work will commence.After completing renovation work, the SMC will undertake the operation of the crematorium.

“SJDA has been maintaining the crematorium and death certificates have been provided by the Fulbari I Gram Panchayat. However, SJDA has requested us to take over the crematorium and they will provide funds for its renovation. Accordingly, I requested help in this work from Jalpaiguri Engineering College.

In response to my request, they sent three delegates who inspected the crematorium’s present condition,” said the Mayor. On this day, head of the department of Electrical department, senior professor of Mechanical department, a faculty member of Jalpaiguri Engineering College, Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor, Executive Engineer of SJDA, assistant engineer of SMC, Commissioner of SMC visited the area along with the Mayor.

The North Bengal Development department constructed the crematorium. As the crematorium is located under Fulbari number I Gram Panchayat under Dabgram-Fulbari constituency, death certificates have been provided by the Panchayat and SJDA has maintained the crematorium. SJDA requested SMC to take over the crematorium.“This crematorium will help reduce the pressure on the Kiran Chandra crematorium in Siliguri. We will maintain this crematorium in a manner similar to Kiran Chandra. Road near the crematorium will also be repaired,” Deb added.