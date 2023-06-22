Sahebnagar Panchayat: Cong leader, 145 more families join TMC

Kolkata: A Congress candidate is learnt to have withdrawn his nomination and joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) along with 145 other families residing within the limits of Sahebnagar Panchayat.



The candidate concerned is Akhtar Sheikh. He is said to have joined Trinamool along with 145 more families.

The switchover has happened at Booth no.10 in Baraldaha at Palashipara’s Sahebnagar Panchayat. He had earlier filed a nomination on behalf of Congress from this booth.

As for the reason for making this switchover, the candidate is learnt to have said that he had earlier won from that booth on a Congress ticket but could not do any developmental work for the people. Thus, even after getting a Congress ticket this time, he decided to join TMC.

Another worker from booth no.11, Arizul Sheikh is learnt to have also joined TMC from CPI(M). He too gave similar reasons for his defection and said that he was not being able to do much for people in his former party. He said that the developmental works by the state government led by Mamata Banerjee has inspired him to switch camps.

Tehatta’s Block 2 president from TMC Debashish Biswas said that these men realised their mistakes and hence withdrew their nominations to join TMC. However, in that same block, the CPIM’s area committee member Salil Kar said they have no news of any candidates joining TMC from their party. He said the ones who are being named were already in TMC.

Congress leader of the area Hamidul Hak said that Akhtar Sheikh was not offered any ticket by the party and that the latter joined TMC for cynical gains. No one else joined him. He is exaggerating so he can secure his place in TMC.

Recently, 400 BJP members of 70 families at Halalpur in Jagdishpur Gram Panchayat of Hematabad Assembly constituency in North Dinajpur district are said to have joined TMC.