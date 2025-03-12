Sahebganj residents’ long-standing demand for fire stn nearing fulfillment

Cooch Behar: The long-standing demand of Sahebganj residents in Dinhata-II Block for a fire station is close to being realised. Speculation is growing that the facility will be established at the site of the dilapidated PWD bungalow, which has remained abandoned for years. Discussions are underway at various administrative levels and Fire department officials have already inspected the proposed location.

According to administrative sources, if all necessary approvals are in place, construction of the fire station will begin soon. The need for a fire station in Dinhata-II Block has been pressing, as fire engines from the Dinhata fire station often face delays in reaching the area due to the long distance, exacerbating damage during emergencies.

Earlier, plans to set up a fire station were stalled when the earmarked land was used for the construction of Sahebganj Police Station. Now, the site of the old PWD bungalow has been identified as a suitable alternative. Responding to public demand, North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha discussed the matter with Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose. Following the discussions, a proposal was submitted to establish the fire station at the PWD bungalow site.

Guha stated: “The issue of setting up a fire station in Sahebganj has been brought to the attention of the Fire minister and the district administration. If the fire station is built in place of the old bungalow, it will greatly benefit the local residents.”

News of the initiative has brought relief to local traders and residents. Bipul Biswas, Secretary of the Sahebganj Businessmen’s Association, expressed optimism, saying: “We have been demanding a fire station in this area for a long time. The delay in fire engines arriving from Dinhata has often led to increased losses. This initiative is a much-needed step forward.”