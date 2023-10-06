‘Sahayata Kendra’ set up for tourists returning from Sikkim

Siliguri: The Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) inaugurated a ‘Sahayata Kendra’ (help desk) at the New Jalpaiguri Railway Station and Junction area on Friday. The help desk will assist tourists returning from the flood-ravaged Sikkim.



Allegations were levelled that an altercation took place between RPF officials and the chairman of SJDA at the time of inauguration due to the presence of a sound system at the desk, which the RPF officials asked to remove. “Railway officials are creating obstacles to our work. We had informed the Railway department about the desk earlier. All necessary permissions had been taken. The problem now stands resolved though,” said Sourav Chakraborty, SJDA chairman.

After the disaster in Sikkim, stranded tourists started returning from Sikkim to Siliguri using alternative routes. As per the Bengal Chief Minister’s instruction, the SJDA has set up this help desk. Sourav Chakraborty along with Dilip Duggar, the vice-chairman of SJDA inaugurated the desk.

“Workers of SJDA are present at the desk round-the-clock for any guidance and travel-related help. After the harrowing experience, people may need help and assistance. The desk will be stationed till the situation becomes normal.”