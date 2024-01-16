Sahajahan appeals to HC to be made party

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sahajahan Sheikh on Monday approached Calcutta High Court seeking permission to be made party in the Sandeshkhali violence case.



Sahajahan has been absconding since January 5, when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had gone to his house at Sandeshkhali in North 24-Parganas to conduct a raid.

Through his counsel, Sahajahan made an application at the Single-Judge Bench of Justice Jay Sengupta. Three ED officials were severely injured in the attack and had to be hospitalised. The central investigative agency had approached the Court with the plea that the charge of the probe in the attack be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sahajahan’s counsel argued that Sahajahan feels that his “personal liberty” was violated because of the central agency’s action. It was further claimed that the procedure of the raid and search operations were not right.

Justice Sengupta questioned the counsel on why his client had not surrendered yet regarding the case in which four people have been arrested by the state police. A lookout notice was issued by ED against the TMC leader.

“ED team was taken by surprise that within half an hour, a mob of around 800-1000 persons marching towards them with weapons in their hands such as lathis, stones, bricks etc. and gheraoed the ED officials and CRPF personnel,” ED mentioned in an official statement. The agency further stated that the mob snatched personal and official belongings of the ED officials such as their phones, laptop and wallet, amongst other items.