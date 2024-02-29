Sagar Kavach: Coast Guard conducts exercise to secure Bengal’s coastline

Coast Guard District Headquarters (West Bengal), Haldia, under the aegis of Headquarters Coast Guard Region (North East) conducted the joint coastal security exercise code named ‘Sagar Kavach’ (WB) to strengthen the security along the coast of Bengal.

The exercise was conducted on February 28 and 29 and sought to evaluate the threats emanating from seaward in present geo-political conditions and validate existing standard operating procedures (SOPs) of all stakeholders responsible for coastal security.

The exercise was also aimed at checking the efficacy of layered security arrangements including air-surveillance, deep sea patrol by bigger ships of Coast Guard and Navy and close coast patrol by Coast Guard Air cushioned vessels, boats of Marine Police, CISF, Customs and BSF. Various intelligence agencies too participated in the exercise.

The ships and aircraft of the Coast Guard, Indian Navy, the patrol boats of BSF, Marine Police, Customs and CISF were deployed in the two day long exercise. The joint exercise achieved synergy in operations in all spheres of coastal security against threats, ranging from unauthorised access of vessels through sea using commandeered fishing boats, capture of high value targets, Port security, hostage crisis and infiltration through creeks.

“The exercise was instrumental in strengthening the close coordination among all coastal security stakeholders; develop progressive synergy, validating SOPs, Identification of grey area and in enhancement of coastal security mechanism for the state of West Bengal,” said Coast Guard in a statement.