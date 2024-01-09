Sagar Island: Visibility may go below 500 meters, says MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore warned that dense fog will prevail at Sagar Island during Makar Sankranti, especially during the morning hours.



The visibility may go below 500 meters.There is, however, no prediction of rainfall in Ganga Sagar during Makar Sankranti.

The MeT office said there will be no major changes in the temperature in the next 4-5 days. Night temperature will be above normal. There will be dry weather prevailing in the city and various other South Bengal districts. There will be no rainfall in North Bengal districts as well as of now.

Several districts from North Bengal — Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur will also witness dense fog in the early morning hours in the next couple of days. The MeT office had earlier said that mercury might go up in Kolkata and other South Bengal districts from the middle of last week.

The lowest temperature in most of the South Bengal districts may hover around 16-17 degree Celsius in south Bengal districts in the next couple of days. It may touch 18 degrees as well. There has been an impact of Western disturbances on Bengal, MeT office added. Incidentally, the city witnessed relatively hotter weather on New Year’s Day.