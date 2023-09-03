Saffron cultivation starts at University of North Bengal

Siliguri: With the aim of creating a new way of income for the farmers of North Bengal, department of Center for Floriculture and Agri-Business Management (COFAM) of University of North Bengal has started saffron cultivation. This cultivation has been started experimentally in three methods. If it succeeds, the farmers of North Bengal will be given training on this cultivation.



The University authorities believe that it will be beneficial for the farmers, as the price of the saffron is very high. Generally, the profit will be much compared to other farmings.

“Saffron basically cultivates in Kashmir. It is a very expensive spice. This is the first time in Bengal that this spice is being cultivated in a laboratory. If flowers bloom, we will make the farmers learn the process and will help them in marketing as well,” said Amrendra Pandey, on the behalf of COFAM.

It is learnt that the department has started the experimentally cultivation from this Thursday. They have started the cultivation in three ways on a trial basis with about 100 saffron corms, a bulb-like structure from which the plant grows. They are cultivating the saffron in an open field in Kurseong, in COFAM laboratory and with Hydroponic process inside a poly house on the university campus. In Kurseong, they planted the seeds in an open field. In COFAM laboratory, the cultivation is going on using scientific methods. It is learnt that this spice can grow in a small 10/10 room as well. About 10,000 corms can be placed in the room from which around 4 kg of saffron can be produced. About 70 kg saffron flowers are required for producing 1 kg saffron.

The right time to cultivate this is from September to December. Generally, the flower blooms during November. “The current market value of 1 kg saffron is about Rs 3 lakh. If we succeed in this project, the agri-entrepreneurs may get interested and invest which can provide employment to many,” Pandey added.