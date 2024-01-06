‘Saffron camp turns blind when attacks on ED, CBI occur in BJP-ruled states’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday accused BJP of being involved in multiple attacks on the central probe agencies.



Trinamool leader Debangshu Bhattacharya has alleged that the BJP turns a blind eye when attacks on ED-CBI occur in BJP-ruled states.

Bhattacharya highlighted multiple instances showing how the BJP leads violence against investigative agencies for political benefits. The post unmasked BJP’s diabolical attempt to deflect attention and not look at its own record of law violations.

“2019, UP: Villagers violently attacked CBI team probing Rs. 126-Cr Yamuna Expressway land scam 2024, Gujarat: Mob attacked Police team with sharp weapons, 3 cops injured,” Bhattacharya wrote on X.

The first incident mentioned by him dates back to February 2019 when villagers in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh thrashed a team of CBI officials probing a Rs 126 crore land fraud case linked to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). The second case took place in Gujarat on Friday coinciding with BJP’s efforts to peddle a fake narrative against Trinamool.

According to reports, a Gujarat Police sub-inspector was seriously injured as a result of a mob attack in PM Modi’s home state. The police team was assaulted with sharp weapons at Zinzuwada village in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district and the mob also freed a history-sheeter, said a press statement issued by Trinamool Congress on Saturday.

It further stated that in Maharashtra too, BJP MLA Sunil Kamble shocked everyone by slapping an on-duty police officer during an event at the Sassoon Hospital in Maharashtra’s Pune. The BJP MLA showed the audacity of taking the law into his own hands in the presence of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, thereby showcasing abject disregard for the law and constitution.

“Did Anyone Question Yogi Adityanath? Did The Governor Give Any Threatening Bytes On Imposing President’s Rule?” asked Trinamool. “As the BJP continues to mischievously attack Trinamool Congress for Friday’s incidents at Sandeshkhali, party leaders on Saturday showed a mirror to the BJP exposing horrendous attacks against investigative

agencies in BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra,” reads the press statement.