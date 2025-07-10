‘Safety’: Rotary Club of Siliguri Uttorayan builds women’s toilet

Siliguri: Rotary Club of Siliguri Uttorayan inaugurated a newly-constructed women’s toilet at Tarabari High School on July 8, aiming to support hygiene and dignity for girl students.

The facility is expected to enhance safety and hygiene for female students and encourage their continued education. The initiative reflects the club’s commitment to national missions like ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’. Club leaders including Immediate past president Rotarian Brij Mohan Garg, president Rotarian AK Jha, Secretary Rotarian Rajiv Ranjan Ojha and former District Governor Rotarian Piyush Kanti Roy were present for the inauguration.