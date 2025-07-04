Safety of students: Colleges across Siliguri tighten campus security after Kasba incident

Siliguri: Following the recent Kasba incident that has sparked widespread concern, colleges across Siliguri are ramping up security on their campuses to ensure the safety of students and staff. A key part of these measures includes a significant increase in the number of CCTV cameras, particularly in classrooms and other vulnerable areas of college premises.

In the wake of the incident, an atmosphere of anxiety has gripped the education sector, prompting college authorities to take swift and serious action. Prominent institutions like Siliguri College, Surya Sen College, Acharya Prafulla Chandra Roy Government College, Munshi Prem Chand College are planning to increase security on their campuses.

At present, Siliguri College has only 16 CCTV cameras covering its classrooms and some parts of the premises, which is not sufficient. The administration has decided to increase that number. “We are quite worried about the safety of the students. Therefore, we will install 68 more cameras. These will be installed in places where there are currently no cameras in the college. Soon the cameras will be set up,” said Sujit Ghosh, Principal of Siliguri College.

Meanwhile, Surya Sen College has already taken proactive steps. The institution, though smaller in size compared to Siliguri College, has installed 142 CCTV cameras.

“I monitor everything myself. From classrooms to canteens and even outside the college premises—cameras are installed in every corner. Everything is working properly, so there is no problem with security in our college,” said Jayanta Moulick, president of the College Management Committee.

Meanwhile, Acharya Prafulla Chandra Roy Government College currently has 25 cameras, which will be increased. The college authorities sent a proposal to the Education department requesting funds for the installation of cameras. Students from across districts come to study in Siliguri’s institutions, making security an even more

critical concern.