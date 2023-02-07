Safety nod for Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukherjee Metro line

kolkata: Kavi Subhash (New Garia) to Hemanta Mukherjee (Ruby) metro line, which is part of the orange line, received authorisation from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) on Tuesday.



The inspection for the said line was held on January 30. General Manager of Metro Railway, Arun Arora, said on Tuesday: “Since CRS has been preoccupied with a number of other inspections, there was a bit of a delay. However, today, I had a detailed discussion with him and he mentioned that the authorisation is ready and he is going through it and reviewing it to ensure no gap is left behind”.

He confirmed that this line will be inaugurated in February itself. However, the metro railway is waiting for a confirmation of the date. There are five metro stations in the New Garia to Ruby route, including Kavi Subhash, Satyajit Ray, Jyotirindra Nandi, Kavi Sukanta, and Hemanta Mukherjee. This metro line has already been connected to the North-South metro corridor at the Kavi Subhash metro station.

Arora said: “We will take a week to 10 days because the integrated fare structure is being examined. This structure will ensure that buying a single ticket permits the commuters to travel from Dakshineswar to Ruby, instead of two tickets”. He also said that by February 14, the metro railway will inform the Railway Board and seek a date for inauguration.

Initially, the service pattern of this route will be like the Joka-Taratala metro line. Arora said: “In one and a half year’s time, it will be almost ready like an East-West metro. It will become more convenient with the commissioning of the Communication-based Train Control

system (CBTC)”.