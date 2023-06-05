Safety measures: State constitutes committees to minimise road accidents

Kolkata: A eight-member Sub-Divisional Road Safety Committee for each administrative sub-division and Block Road Safety Committee for each CD block of the state have been constituted by the state Transport department to further minimise road accidents across Bengal.



The committees will have to ensure the implementation of State Road Safety Policy as well as furnish reports on road safety issues. They will also have to oversee and monitor the steps for the removal of hoardings and objects that obstruct driving or distracts drivers. They have to make pedestrian paths available for them to use by removing encroachments there.

The committee, according to a Transport official, will also oversee preparations of a roadmap for achieving the targeted reduction in the number of road accidents.

The committees will hold monthly meetings. The sub-divisional committee has been given the responsibility to review performance at the block level. In addition to the common responsibilities of the two committees, the

block committee will also have to sensitise students, guardians and common people for the improvement of road safety.

A meeting of the state Lead Agency of Road Safety which includes transport, education, health, PWD and police amongst other departments was held on March 25. Discussion on ensuring road safety had taken place on that day.

According to an official, the agency has set a target of reducing fatal road accidents by 10 per cent by the end of this financial year.

In 2022, the state witnessed 45 fatal accidents in which 93 people had lost their lives.

The sub-divisional committee will consist of a sub-divisional magistrate as the chairperson, Additional Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) as member secretary, and sub-divisional police officer, an additional Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), an assistant engineer of PWD, sub-divisional information and cultural officer, OC Traffic (Police) and any other member co-opted by the chairperson as the members.

The block committee will be headed by the Block Development Officer (BDO) and a sub-assistant engineer

will be the member secretary. Members will include Karmadhyaksa of Purta Karya O Paribahan Sthayee Samiti, Block Medical Officer of Health,

principals of local colleges, officer-in-charge of the respective police

stations, sub-inspectors of schools and any other member co-opted by the chairperson.