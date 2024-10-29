Safety measures: North Bengal Med College installs ‘high-security doors’

Siliguri: With the aim of enhancing the security of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, the hospital authorities have taken up an initiative to install ‘high-security doors’ at the hospital premises. Initially, 28 high-security doors with advanced technologies will be installed along with 41 more CCTV cameras with high resolution across its campus.

This decision, prompted by recent incidents over security issues, is part of a larger initiative to ensure a safer environment for medical staff and patients. In the first phase of the project, these high-security doors will be installed in designated doctors’ rooms across various departments. These doors are equipped with a fingerprint recognition system that allows access only to authorised persons. Webel, the technology firm managing the installation, has already conducted a site visit to plan the project logistics. Installation is expected to begin shortly. “Our medical college is committed to ensuring the highest standards of security and safety for all. The process of installing these high-security doors has already been set in motion,” stated Dr Sanjay Mallick, Superintendent of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

In addition to the high-security doors, the institution is enhancing surveillance with 41 additional CCTV cameras, contributing to a network of 210 CCTVs to cover high-traffic and vulnerable areas. Alongside these installations, the number of security personnel has been boosted by 60 more private security staff, bringing the total to 140 on-campus personnel. Police presence has also been strengthened through increased patrols across the campus.

The hospital authorities have also restricted the entry of outsiders at various entry points which were there at the hospital by closing the points. Only the main gates are open for communication.

The hospital is also addressing sanitary needs, with construction underway for 50 new toilets, of which 42 have already been completed.