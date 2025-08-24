Safety first: KMDA cracks down on encroachments under bridges; Fences off cleared areas to protect structures

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) has begun work to clear encroachments beneath flyovers and bridges under its aegis and fence off the area to prevent any further settlements or stalls in the days to come. Four city bridges have already been cleared of encroachments and fenced off, while a similar drive is now in full swing for eight more bridges.

“There are several flyovers or bridges in the city where makeshift settlements or stalls have come up, and even cooking is done in open flames. Our engineers are often unable to conduct inspections of these structures as the access is blocked by such settlements underneath,” said a KMDA official.

The official added that a fire in a settlement beneath the Durgapur Bridge in New Alipore in December last year, which damaged the concrete of the structure, was an eye-opener, following which the KMDA started inspections of the undersides of the structures and encountered hindrances due to encroachments.

“Encroachment has been a serious issue that has been affecting a study on assessment of health conditions and carrying out work between the piers for restoration,” pointed out the official.

Maa Saradamoni Setu near Alipore Zoological Gardens, Karunamoyee Bridge that acts as a connector between Tollygunge and Haridevpur, Chingrighata flyover, and Ambedkar bridge on EM Bypass near Science City, has already been cleared of such settlements and fenced.

Presently, similar work is undergoing in seven bridges, which include Baghajatin Bridge, Chetla Lockgate Bridge, Durgapur Bridge, Bagmari Bridge, Kamalgazi Bridge, Chitpore Bridge, Ultadanga flyover, and the slip bridge connecting VIP Road and Salt Lake. This clearing of encroachment has been undertaken with the assistance of the police and the respective local councillor.

“The lifespan of the flyovers is decreasing. Heat from cooking fires is affecting the structures by causing the iron reinforcements to expand. If the temperature exceeds the threshold, the reinforcements begin to weaken. Daily exposure to heat from cooking over several years causes the reinforcements to lose strength over time,” said a KMDA engineer. The Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority will gradually undertake such work at all bridges and flyovers maintained by it.