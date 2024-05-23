Safety: Buxa Tiger Reserve renovates jungle safari route

Alipurduar: The renovation work on one of the most captivating jungle safari routes, stretching about 2.5 kilometres from Jayanti to Mahakal in the Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR), commenced on Thursday.



BTR authorities had previously announced an indefinite suspension of all safaris and trekking on this route starting from Monday. The Forest department’s decision was prompted by the approaching rainy season and the inability, due to this year’s Lok Sabha elections, to repair the forest path traversing the Jayanti riverbed, rendering the route hazardous and impassable. Consequently, forest officials have voiced concerns about the potential for a significant disaster due to flash floods in the Jayanti River at any moment.

Debasish Sharma, Deputy Field Director of BTR (East), explained: “As it is known to all, due to the poor road conditions leading to Mahakal through the Jayanti River bed, along with frequent and abrupt rainfall and sudden fluctuations in water levels in the Jayanti River, the safari was temporarily suspended for the safety and security of tourists. Starting today, road repair and levelling work is being undertaken there.

Once we have restored the road and if weather forecasts remain favourable in the coming days, we will reopen the route to tourists. Core safari routes from Jayanti and Rajabhatkhawa are open to tourists as usual.” bout a year ago, nine youths from Alipurduar and Cooch Behar found themselves trapped in Jayanti Mahakal due to sudden landslides and flash floods at Jayanti hill. The district administration had to mobilise rescue efforts, to bring down the stranded youths. Recalling this harrowing experience, forest officials are keen to avoid any such risks this year.

However, residents of Jayanti have strongly opposed the Forest department’s ban on jeep safaris along the Jayanti-Mahakal route. They argue that many tourists visit the Buxa Tiger Reserve throughout the year with the hope of visiting the Mahakal Cave. If tourists are unable to access this natural religious retreat, it will inevitably impact tourism in Buxa.