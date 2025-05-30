Safety: Bidhannagar police mandate tenant verification

Kolkata: In an effort to prevent criminals from taking shelter within the jurisdiction of the Bidhannagar City Police, police authorities have recently issued an order making tenant verification mandatory.

According to sources, this decision comes in the backdrop of several criminal activities that have come to light.

The officers are actively working to raise public awareness about the importance of obtaining a police clearance certificate for tenants and the potential risks involved in allowing them to stay without a proper inquiry report.

A few years ago, two gangsters from Punjab were hiding in a rented accommodation within the Shapoorji housing complex in New Town.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police managed to apprehend and eliminate the criminals based on a confidential tip-off. In this case, the police had no information regarding the tenants. Despite multiple awareness initiatives, it became evident that many property owners renting out their units were still not adhering to the guidelines. About two weeks ago, the Commissioner of Police (CP) for Bidhannagar, Mukesh, issued an order making a police clearance certificate mandatory for all tenants.

As per the order, any person renting any property will have to obtain a police clearance certificate.

For the service the concerned person needs to apply online by accessing the website https://pcc.wb.gov.in/ and follow the instructions.

For this service, the applicant needs to pay an amount of Rs 300 online. After getting the police clearance certificate online, the same needs to be submitted at the local police station along with

relevant documents. It has also been mentioned that failing to comply with this order, action may be taken against the concerned person under the

section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).