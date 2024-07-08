‘Safe Drive Safe Life’ programme helped in reducing road accidents in Bengal: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that the state government’s ‘Safe Drive Save Life’ programme has significantly contributed in reducing the number of road accidents and fatalities in the state.



Urging the people of the state to give more importance to road safety to avert accidents on streets, Banerjee took to her X handle on the eighth anniversary of the ‘Safe Drive Save Life Day’ and wrote: “Our concerted campaigns and exercises have significantly reduced the number of road accidents and fatalities, though the campaign continues with vigour. Let safety be paramount on our roads!” According to Banerjee, ‘Safe Drive Save Life’ is a programme designed by the state government to promote road safety through greater enforcement, better engineering and equipment mobilisation and intensive awareness building.

“We have to give more importance to road safety, and especially to avert accidents on streets. Safe Drive Save Life is conceptualized to save lives of people,” she further wrote wishing everyone “Happy Safe Drive Save Life Day!

Later addressing a Press conference at Nabanna, Banerjee said that the maximum number of accidents take place during the rainy season and foggy weather. She directed the police administration to put up “drive slow” display boards at all the black spots which will act as a caution for the pedestrians and drivers while they travel through that stretch.

The ‘Safe Drive Save Life campaign was introduced across the state on July 8, 2016, primarily to create awareness on road safety and make people understand the importance of safe driving.