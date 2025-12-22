Safaris to remain open on Christmas and New Year’s Day: Forest department

Alipurduar: The Forest department has announced an exception to its routine Thursday closures of reserved forest areas to accommodate wildlife tourists during the upcoming Christmas and New Year festival season. Traditionally, jeep and elephant safaris are suspended every Thursday across the country, including North Bengal, to allow forest residents a day of undisturbed peace.

This year, both Christmas (December 25) and New Year’s Day (January 1) fall on Thursdays, prompting concerns among tourists about potential disruptions to safari plans. In response, the Forest department has decided that safaris will remain operational on these two days at Gorumara and Jaldapara National Parks, Chapramari Wildlife Sanctuary, and the Buxa Tiger Reserve.

Bhaskar JV, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), North Bengal, said: “While we generally maintain Thursday closures to protect forest wildlife from human disturbance, exceptions are sometimes necessary during major festivals.

A significant number of tourists visit these forests on Christmas and New Year’s Day, so we have decided to keep the safaris running.”

Tourists visiting the region during the festive season can thus continue to enjoy jeep and elephant safaris without disruption, while the Forest department ensures safety and minimal disturbance

to wildlife.