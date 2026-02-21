Safari services stopped in Buxa over pollution by pilgrims on Shivratri

Alipurduar: Jeep safari operations on the Jayanti–Mahakal and Jayanti–Chunia routes under the Buxa Tiger Reserve have been suspended until further notice, following allegations of severe environmental pollution after the Shivratri pilgrimage. The decision has triggered sharp protests from local tourism stakeholders and residents.



According to Forest Department officials, lakhs of pilgrims gathered at the two Mahakal shrines in the Jayanti Hills during Shivratri, leading to large-scale plastic and solid waste accumulation across the forest and the Jayanti riverbed.

Authorities stated that with assistance from Alipurduar-based voluntary organisation ‘Manabik Mukh’, nearly 400 bags of plastic waste have already been handed over to the Alipurduar Municipality’s Solid Waste Management unit. However, officials claim that substantial waste remains scattered in several forest compartments.

Citing environmental concerns, the reserve authorities issued a notice on Friday morning announcing the indefinite suspension of safari services on the two popular routes until complete clean-up is achieved.

The decision has drawn strong opposition from those dependent on tourism. With the Madhyamik examinations recently concluding, Buxa is witnessing increased tourist footfall. “Suspending safaris during peak season has severely affected our livelihood,” said Jayanti-based tourism entrepreneur Ayan Naidu, alleging that pilgrims were allowed entry but locals are now bearing the consequences.

Under the banner of the Trinamool Congress, residents of Rajabhatkhawa and Jayanti staged a protest outside the Jayanti Range Office, demanding immediate talks.