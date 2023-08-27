Sadeque Hossain, ‘secy-gen’ of group that barged into JU on Aug 23, held

Kolkata: The police arrested Sadeque Hossain, the self-proclaimed secretary general of the Asian Human Rights Society (AHRS) under whose banner a group of youths entered the Jadavpur University campus in Army-like fatigue on August 23.



It was learnt that he was picked up from the Garden Reach area and taken to Jadavpur Police Station.

The police on Saturday also produced two of the arrested accused, Dipsekhar Dutta and Manatosh Ghosh, in connection with the death of the first-year JU student at Alipore Court. They were remanded to 14 days judicial custody.

According to police sources, Quazi Sadeque Hussain, the self-proclaimed secretary general of AHRS switched off his phone and could not be contacted. His wife went to Garden Reach Police Station on Friday night and received the notice under section 41A CrPC. However, Hussain did not appear before Jadavpur Police Station for interrogation.

“He has violated the notice under section 41A CrPC and hence necessary action has been initiated as per provisions of law,” Sankha Subhra Chakraborty, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said.

When the police went to Hussain’s house to serve the notice under 41A of the CrPC earlier on Friday, his wife refused to receive it.

Meanwhile, the police at Alipore Court on Saturday ‘showed’ the arrest of the two students in connection with section 353 of IPC.

The police prayed for custody, claiming they needed to interrogate the duo for knowing the names of others involved in the attempts to prevent the police from entering the Main Hostel. The court has allowed them police remand till August 30, in connection with this case. The public prosecutor claimed before the court that the two had closed the hostel gate to prevent the police from entering the Main Hostel on the day of the incident.

Security guard Jayanta Kumar Pal, during interrogation, had informed sleuths that the two had directed him to keep the gate closed. They also tried to stop the police from entering the private hospital where the first-year student breathed his last in the wee hours on January 9.