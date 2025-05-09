‘Sada Pahar’ to be developed as major tourist destination

Kolkata: With a major boost to the tourism infrastructure in Jhargram, the state has taken up several steps. “Sada Pahar” (white rock) in Jhargram’s Belpahari is being developed as a major tourist destination in the region. Local people claim that such white rocks are not found anywhere.

The area is also known as ‘Chetan Dungri’ to the local people. Boddhi More area is situated 7-8 kms away on the way to Kokrajhar from Belpahari. From there, if one goes up to 30 metre towards the rock one will be able to see “Sada Pahar” in front. The rock is totally white and it looks amazing.

The state government has already taken up a major project of construction and renovation of 12,128 km of rural roads under the Pathashree-III scheme by the end of 2024-25 fiscal year (FY). By February-end, the state finished construction of 10,102 km of road under the scheme. The Mamata Banerjee government has taken up a project under which 67 kms long roads will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 52 crore. According to sources, under this project 15-km stretches will be constructed between Chakadobe and Kankrajhor in Binpur II block while 7-km stretch will be constructed between

Kenduabandhi and Jhilli in Gopiballavpur I block. Another stretch of 13-km will be set up between Dhanshol and Jhoriachawk in Nayagram block. In Gopiballavpur II block, a 5-km stretch will be constructed between Ramakrishnapur and Didhiashol. A 19-km stretch between Murakati and Jangalkuruchi in Sankrail block which will come will also boost the tourism sector in the region as it will establish a connection to the jungle adjoining areas of Jangalmahal.

Once the road construction projects are completed, the tourists will be able to reach several places of Jhargram from the Railway station much faster.