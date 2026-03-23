Sack of Aadhaar cards recovered from garbage bin in Hili

BALURGHAT: A sack filled with Aadhaar cards was recovered from a garbage bin beneath a Panchayat office in the border town of Hili in South Dinajpur district.



The incident came to light at the Panjul Gram Panchayat premises under Hili block when a sanitation worker, while carrying out routine cleaning, noticed a suspicious sack inside the bin. Upon opening it, he found it stuffed with Aadhaar cards.

Local Panchayat authorities, including Pradhan Sanjay Roy, rushed to the spot after being informed. The police from Hili police station were alerted and subsequently seized the sack. Preliminary reports suggest that around 200 Aadhaar cards were recovered. In addition, several ATM cards and bank-related documents were also found in the sack.

Speaking on the matter, Roy said: “These documents have no connection with the Panchayat. It appears that someone deliberately dumped them in the dustbin from outside.”

According to police sources, most of the recovered Aadhaar cards date back to 2021.

DSP, Headquarter of Balurghat, Bikram Prasad said: “The cards were kept inside a packet. We are examining all possible angles. An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the source and intent behind the incident.”