Sabuj Sathi bicycles recovered from Assam, probe on

Cooch Behar: Bicycles allocated for students in Bengal under the Sabuj Sathi project were recovered in the neighbouring state of Assam.



The police at Tamarhat Police Station in Assam’s Dhubri district recovered 33 new Sabuj Sathi bicycles bearing the Biswa Bangla logo of the West Bengal government. Two Assam residents were arrested for hoarding Sabuj Sathi project bicycles.

According to the Tamarhat Police Station in Assam, Sabuj Sathi bicycles with the Bengal government’s logo have been frequently spotted on Assam’s roads. However, the West Bengal government has not taken any action in response to

this issue.

On Saturday night, the Assam police conducted a raid in the Muslim Para area of Dhubri district after receiving information from undisclosed sources. During the raid, they recovered 33 bicycles from the Sabuj Sathi project from two houses.

Police arrested two individuals, Abdul Majeed Sheikh and Abdul Aziz Sheikh, on charges of hoarding government project bicycles. Authorities have begun an investigation to nab others involved by interrogating those who were arrested.

The opposition has already begun raising questions about how bicycles bearing the Biswa Bangla logo, which are intended for students under the Sabuj Sathi project, made their way across the borders of Bengal into the neighbouring state of Assam.

Students in Bengal receive bicycles through the Sabuj Sathi project. However, the administration is naturally concerned about the incident of bicycle smuggling for the Sabuj Sathi project in Assam.