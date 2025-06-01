Sabooj Sathi: State mulls to give about 12 lakh students bicycles by Feb 2026

Kolkata: The state government will distribute bicycles under Sabooj Sathi scheme to the beneficiaries latest by February 2026. The cycles will be distributed to around 12 lakh students of class IX, in state-run, state-aided schools and Madrasas across the state. Verification in schools will start from June after the summer holidays. The verified names will then be uploaded in the portal. The district officials will be given specific time frames for uploading to avoid any server problem. “We are trying to start the distribution process soon after the Puja holidays in November so that the entire process can be completed by February 2026. We want to handover the cycles before the model code of conduct (MCC) in connection with the Assembly elections is in place,” said a Nabanna official. The total number of schools to be covered is around 9,000.

The Sabooj Sathi scheme, introduced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was announced at the state Budget during 2015-16 fiscal year. Over 80 lakh bicycles have been distributed since the inception of the project. Every cycle contains the scheme logo designed by Banerjee. The scheme, the only-of-its kind in the country, has helped in student retention, encouraging them to pursue higher studies and contribute to reducing the carbon footprint.

