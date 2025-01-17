Sabala Mela inaugurated at New Town Mela ground

Kolkata: State Agriculture and Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay inaugurated the Sabala Mela 2025 on Friday in New Town Mela ground.

Special attraction this year is live work of kantha stitch on saree and other garments by the artisans at the Nakshi Kantha pavilion.

According to the officials of the Self-Help-Groups and Self-Employment department, there are 260 stalls and three pavilions besides 20 food stalls in the mela.

Several artisans got space in the open areas to display and sell their art works. About 350 artisans are taking part in the fair.

Chattopadhyay said that though a group of people are criticising the government for arranging such melas, it is needed to keep the flow of money in the market.

“In the Self-Help-Group, we are at the top in the country,” he said.

Tanmoy Ghosh, chairman of West Bengal Swarojgar Corporation Limited, informed that last year, products worth about Rs 2.61 crore were sold at the fair.

State Fire and Emergency Services minister, Sujit Bose, Minister of State (MoS) for Self-Help-Group and Self Employment department (Independent charge), Birbaha Hansda, MLA of Rajarhat -New Town, Tapas Chatterjee, Mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Krishna Chakraborty, chairman of BMC, Sabyasachi Dutta, among others were present at the

inaugural ceremony.