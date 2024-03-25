Saayoni Ghosh takes part in pre-Holi celebration during campaign in Sonarpur

Kolkata: On the eve of Holi festival, both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP candidates from across the state carried out their Sunday campaign and tried to reach out to the voters. Saayoni Ghosh who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Jadavpur on Trinamool Congress’ ticket took out a colourful rally.



Lovely Moitra who is an MLA of the ruling party from Sonarpur Dakshin took part in the campaign in support of Saayoni. Both the women leaders of the Trinamool Congress smeared one another with “abir”. They took part in the pre-Holi celebration in Sonarpur along with their party workers. They carried out the campaign in ward numbers 25 and 26 of Rajpur Sonarpur Municipality. They travelled through the areas on e-rickshaws and motorcycles.

People were seen coming out in large numbers after seeing the two Tollywood actors. The local people captured selfies with these actors while many others congregated on both sides of the roads to have a glimpse of Ghosh and Moitra.

During her campaign, Saayoni said that the BJP has no support base in Jadavpur. People in Jadavpur have seen how the Mamata Banerjee government has carried out development projects.

She is confident that people will vote in her favour and she will come out victorious. Saayoni also claimed that people in Jadavpur have been seeing her for the past 3 years while the BJP candidate Anirban Ganguly is not familiar with the people. She said that BJP candidates are like seasonal birds and they visit the places only before the elections.

Trinamool Congress candidate from Krishnanagar Mahua Moitra on Sunday posted a photo of her and Saayoni Ghosh on her X handle in which both were seen using binoculars. Moitra sarcastically cracked a joke saying that CBI is returning empty handed while she and Saayoni are in search of BJP Lok Sabha candidates using binoculars but non BJP candidates were in sight. Incidentally, Moitra had claimed that CBI did not get anything during their search at her residences.

Trinamool Congress candidate from Bankura and the son of the soil, Arup Chakraborty also carried out his Sunday campaign on the eve of Holi. On Sunday morning, Chakraborty went to a shop and had some puffed rice and “chops” with the local people. People of Bankura are fond of puffed rice. He therefore chose to eat with the people and therefore carried out his election campaign.

“While carrying out the campaign, I felt hungry and had some puffed rice with ‘chops’. Our party workers urged me to have some puffed rice. People here in Bankura like puffed rice very much. I tried to reach out to the people and urged for their votes,” Chakraborty said.