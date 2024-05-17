Saayoni Ghosh steps up her campaign as Jadavpur poll date approaches

KOLKATA: In Lok Sabha 2024, the Jadavpur constituency stands as a symbol of prestige and significance. Historically, it has been a stronghold of political giants, from Somnath Chatterjee to Mamata Banerjee, who clinched victory here during her tenure with the Congress in 1984. Over the years, the constituency has witnessed the leadership of Malini Bhattacharya, Krishna Bose, Dr Sujan Chakrabrty, Kabir Suman, Sugata Bose and Mimi Chakraborty. Recognising the weight of this pivotal seat, TMC Lok Sabha candidate Saayoni Ghosh is diligently mobilizing her campaign efforts to connect with as many people as possible.

Starting her rally from Ward 110 at 9.30 am on Friday, Saayoni spent the next 12 hours connecting with the people and ensured her message reaches voters before Jadavpur goes to polls on June 1, the last phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Whether in the car or on foot, she happily enjoys sweets offered by female voters and delights in the smiles of children who garland her along the road. “Jadavpur has always been with TMC and will continue to be. Mamata Banerjee, who herself contested from this constituency, considered me worthy enough to fight the election from such a prestigious seat,” she said.

Saayoni is pitted against CPM candidate Srijan Bhattacharya and BJP’s Anirban Ganguly. Coincidentally, both Ganguly and Saayoni are alumni of Jadavpur University. “I’ve been involved in grassroots politics for three years now. I’ve learned that real politics is different from what’s in textbooks. A true leader understands the people’s needs and struggles, just like Mamata Banerjee. I follow her style of politics. A leader must be accessible to the people, and I am here for Jadavpur,” said Saayoni, who considers the West Bengal CM and TMC supremo as her role model.