S Dinajpur: Youths volunteer for ‘Didir Suraksha Kawach’

‘Didir Suraksha Kawach’ outreach initiative has become popular among youngsters in South Dinajpur district, who are volunteering for the cause leaving no stone unturned.

Among them is a 22-year-old undergraduate student from the South Dinajpur district. Elaborating on his decision to serve as a ‘Didir Doot’, the Chaloon Gram Panchayat resident, Alibur Rahman, said: “I have enrolled myself as a Doot because once the ‘Didir Suraksha Kawach’ initiative was launched, I knew that I wanted to be one of its soldiers. Coming from a family of farmers, I have closely seen how Didi’s welfare schemes have changed the lives of the poor. This is why my parents have also been supportive of my decision to enroll my name as a Didir Doot.”

Rahman’s story has also inspired other young party cadres to enroll themselves as Didir Doots. Aiming to strengthen the army, Rahman said that he has trained a few people who go around households with him to serve the poor.

Rahman, who has visited about 10 houses in South Dinajpur so far, said that the effort is worth it, despite knowing that it is not easy to balance the pressure of studies and the door-to-door campaign.