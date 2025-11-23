S Dinajpur: Youth found dead; elderly couple held on murder charge

BALURGHAT: Police have arrested an elderly couple from Shimuldanga under Patiram Police Station in South Dinajpur district for allegedly murdering a 26-year-old Adivasi youth. The body of the deceased, identified as Shailen Kisku, was recovered on Friday from a waterlogged pit about 150 metres from the house of the accused.

The arrested duo has been identified as 60-year-old Robin Kisku and his wife Sukurmoni. According to police, the arrest was made on Friday night following a written complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, Fulmoni Tudu.

DSP Headquarters (Balurghat) Bikram Prasad said: “Based on the complaint filed by the deceased youth’s mother, the neighbouring elderly couple was arrested on Friday night and a murder case has been initiated. Investigation is underway.”

On Saturday, the accused couple was produced before the Balurghat District Court, where the judge ordered judicial custody. Inside the courtroom, the duo denied the allegations. Accused Robin Kisku said: “My younger son works as a labourer outside the state. In his absence, Shailen used to harass my younger daughter-in-law and often tried to force his way into the house. On Thursday night, he again attempted to enter. When my daughter-in-law shut the door, Shailen threatened he would kill himself.

He then wrapped her saree, which was kept in the veranda, around his neck and hung himself from the jackfruit tree in our courtyard. Out of fear, I brought the body down and dragged it to the nearby ditch. Neither my wife nor I are involved in any murder.” In her complaint, Shailen’s mother alleged: “Robin and his wife Sukurmoni called my son out at night, strangled him to death and dumped the body in the pond. More people might be involved in the incident.”

Commenting on the case, Patiram Police Station Officer-in-Charge Satkar Sangbo said: “Preliminary investigation suggests the youth may have been killed due to an extramarital dispute. The post-mortem report will reveal

further details.”