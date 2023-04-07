S Dinajpur: Woman gets power connection in a day

BALURGHAT: Duare Sarkar comes as a boon for Dayabala Barman who had been living without electricity for 26 years since her husband passed away.



She had no regular earnings and remained alone at home. However, she never thought of having electricity until she heard of Duare Sarkar.

With hope in her heart, she approached the camp of WBSEDCL and was surprised to get an electric connection on the same day. Tears of joy streamed down her face as she finally had access to a basic necessity that she had been deprived of for so long.

Barman is not alone, scores of people in South Dinajpur have immensely benefited from the outreach initiative. The 6th edition of Duare Sarkar is being held from April 1 to April 20, 2023. It will cover all eight blocks and three civic areas of this region. Bish Minji (48 years) of Kumarganj Block belongs to a tribal community. She received her Caste Certificate from Duare Sarkar camp.

Her long wish and right to obtain the certificate has been fulfilled.